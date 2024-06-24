FiaFia Night at Horowhenua College is a celebration of Pasifika culture.

Grant Congdon is the principal of Horowhenua College

OPINION

FiaFia Night is always a highlight of the year. It is a celebration of Pasifika culture and sharing this with the wider community. Last weekend we had our FiaFia night for 2024.

The fact that the performances went well into the evening is a sign of how many Pasifika students were wanting to showcase their culture to the community.

Our Pasifika students make up 15% of our students at college. We see them involved in all aspects of college life and the influence they bring to our college is positive and greatly appreciated.

Pasifika students at Horowhenua College perform for FiaFia Night.

What I witnessed at FiaFia night were students who are proud of their culture - they know who they are, where they come from and where they are going.

Next week our Pasifika group, Lototaha, will participate in the Pasifika Fusion competition in Palmerston North.

Our students are competing in numerous categories - speech, debate, quiz, poetry, wearable arts, essay, visual arts, talent and cinematography as well as seeking to bring home the Kava Bowl for the best cultural performance.

Our students have worked extremely hard over recent months to prepare for this event and we wish them all the very best for this competition.

A performer at FiaFia Night at Horowhenua College.

A huge thank you goes to our staff and volunteers who have overseen the preparation for Pasifika Fusion.

Manuia uma lava ia te outou uma.

Ngā mihi, Tofa soifua, Kind regards.

Grant Congdon, Horowhenua College principal