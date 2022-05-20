The tornado blew the roof from the home of Levin couple Aroha Parker and Danny Gillespie.

A cruel twist of the tornado that crashed through Levin this morning was the torrential rain that followed directly in its path.

Levin couple Aroha Parker and Danny Gillespie were in bed just about to get up and get ready for work, and get the kids ready for school, when the tornado hit.

Less than a minute later the roof of their house was gone. The tornado also took their back fence, their outdoor furniture, the garage door, and sent debris smashing through their car windows.

Parker likened the sound of the tornado to that of metal bending - like the lid of a tin can opening - as sheets of iron were peeled one by one from the roof.

The roof's gone, the fence is gone, the outdoor furniture is gone, and nobody has seen the cat either.

But the torrential downpour that was just a few steps behind the tornado threatened more damage. It sent a torrent of water through the ceiling and down light fittings, and through appliances, furniture and carpet.

The couple were fortunate to have friends, whanau and neighbours who came to the rescue. At one stage as many as 10 people donned tools and climbed the roof in fierce winds and rain to batten down a makeshift roof.

The crew used tarpaulins to keep out the worst of the rain, but by then a river of water had already swept through. Others helped with bagging clothes and other belongings.

The tornado ripped through the softball diamond net at Playford Park in Levin.

The couple were thankful for the help they had this morning. All they could do now was plan their next move and put together a list of what has been damaged beyond repair, while whatever was salvageable would be moved into temporary storage.

But still without power and with more wind and rain forecast, the ordeal was far from over. Nobody can find their cat Mr Woo, either, and they were hopeful he was hiding and would show his face later.

The tornado cut a path through Strathmore Avenue in Levin's east and crossed State Highway 57, felling power lines.

Lisa Miller's home in Strathmore Avenue is further east and she too lost her entire roof within seconds.

She was trapped in darkness in her bedroom with her pet dogs. Turning on the torch on her cellphone, she was able to fight her way through the fallen debris to make sense of what had happened.

The entire roof was blown from Lisa Miller's home in Strathmore Ave by the Levin tornado.

Miller was still visibly shaken later that afternoon and her attention was what to do next, and where she might be sleeping now her home was uninhabitable.

"I've got somewhere I can stay though," she said.

The path of the tornado was east to west and it struck about 6.15am. The rain stopped by lunchtime and left a community faced with a massive clean-up.

Horowhenua District Council Mayor Bernie Wanden and elected members have today established a Mayoral Relief Fund to assist people affected by the tornado that caused significant damage to the Horowhenua community.

Jill Timms and Wendy Morgan help with the clean-up at Levin Showgrounds.

The recently installed Horowhenua-Kapiti cricket practise nets were thrown from their base by the tornado and left in a twisted and warped heap.

"Together, my councillors and I are pleased to announce that we have established a Mayoral Relief Fund, and as a council we are contributing $100,000 to start that fund. It is heartening that the Honourable Kiritapu Allan, Minister for Emergency Management, has confirmed central government will be matching our contribution.

"The extent of the damage is still unveiling itself, but what we know is that our community needs help. The Mayoral Relief Fund will be used to help those in our community who have suffered loss and damage as a result of today's severe weather event."

Ducky Jones helps clear debris from Donnelly Park.

Mayor Bernie Wanden says, "My thoughts are with those that have been affected by this weather event. Please know that support is available. Call council on 06 366 0999 if you have any welfare or emergency accommodation needs."

If businesses or individuals would like to contribute, you can donate using the following bank account – 02-0668-0070607-002 (Account name: Horowhenua District Council). Details on the criteria and process for the Mayoral Relief Fund will be provided as soon as possible. For any urgent support, please ring council on 06 366 0999.