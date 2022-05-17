Horowhenua-based covers band Peanut Slab will be playing at the Levin Adventure Park this Sunday May 22, as part of a NZ Music Month event. Photo / Supplied

May is the month when we celebrate New Zealand music and, fitting with that theme, a free community music event is being held in Horowhenua this weekend.

As part of Purebread NZ May Music Month, a district-wide celebration of live local music is happening at the Levin Adventure Park on Oxford Street on Sunday May 22 from 11am to 4pm.

"A Kāpiti-based 'Jazz in the Garden' event has been held on the first weekend in May since 2009, but three years ago it was decided that something similar needed to be held in Levin as well," said organiser Chris Craddock.

Kāpiti local Peyton Morete (19) is a talented young singer songwriter who has been performing locally in music festivals for the past 10 years. Photo / Supplied

Most of the groups performing are Kāpiti-based and have been part of these events since inception, with Horowhenua-based covers band Peanut Slab joining the lineup in 2020.

Peanut Slab's lead vocalist Markus Heke described the five-piece band's music as ranging from rock to hip hop and everything in-between.

Having come together in 2019 to perform at a carpark gig, the band has also participated in Levin's Summer Music Festival in January for the past few years, as well as taking part in other music events throughout Horowhenua and Kāpiti.

Kāpiti-based Latin American Jazz ensemble Brasso has been performing at local events for 13 years, playing originals and popular covers with a jazzy twist. Photo / Supplied

The youngest performer at this weekend's event will be Kāpiti teenager Peyton Morete, a talented singer songwriter who has been performing at local music festivals since she was nine years old.

Peyton is in her second year of study for a Degree in Commercial Music at Massey University in Wellington, and will be performing her own original songs at the event.

The musical set of Kāpiti-based Latin American Jazz ensemble Brasso, who are the mainstay of these events, will include some originals as well as popular covers with a jazzy twist.

Latin American band Fernando FeÑa is fronted by the South American exuberance of well known Kāpiti musical identity Fernando Figueroa. Photo / Supplied

The fourth performers in the line-up are Fernando FeÑa - a Latin American band featuring Kapiti musical identity Fernando Figueroa, who is of Chilean descent.

"Fernando brings an exciting South American exuberance to the stage, performing originals and contemporary improvised music," organiser Chris Craddock said.

Peyton Morete opens the day at 11am, followed by Brasso at 12 noon, Fernando FeNa at 1.30pm and rounding out the day is Peanut Slab at 3pm.

Be sure to get along to the Levin Adventure Park with the family this weekend with a picnic basket and a blanket, and enjoy five hours of live rock, blues, soul, funk and reggae.

The event will still go ahead if wet, with the venue changing to O'Malley's Bar and Grill which is across the road from the park - check out the Facebook event page Purebread NZ May Music Month for updates.