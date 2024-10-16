The customer experience Horowhenua award went to Homegrown, and the not-for-profit, community and public services award went to Foxton Windmill Trust.
The supreme Electra Business Award went to Paraparaumu plumbing and drainage business, Peter Jackson Plumbing.
Two new laureates were inducted into the hall of fame on the evening, with Wayne Bishop named the Horowhenua inductee, and Ruth Pretty, the Kāpiti Coast inductee.
Award winners:
Hospitality, entertainment and tourism: Ngā Manu Nature Reserve
Manufacturing, production and processing: South African Pantry
Retail: Harrisons Kāpiti Horowhenua (Flooring)
Professional and business services, or technology: Landlink
Not for profit, community and public services: Foxton Windmill Trust
Construction and trades: Peter Jackson Plumbing
Consumer services: Caci Clinic Levin
Innovation: Isaac King Consultant
Special innovation: Stripped Electrical
New/emerging: Kaewa Tours
Small business: Levin Top 10 Holiday Park
BKH judges: Stripped Electrical
Environmental sustainability: Ngā Manu Nature Reserve
Electra Business of the Year 2024: Peter Jackson Plumbing
Customer experience Horowhenua: Homegrown
Customer experience Kāpiti: Party Perfect
Horowhenua Business Hall of Fame: Wayne Bishop
Kāpiti Business Hall of Fame: Ruth Pretty
Ilona Hanne is a Taranaki-based journalist who covers breaking and community news from across the lower North Island. She has worked for NZME since 2011.