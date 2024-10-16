Advertisement
Caci Clinic Levin and Levin Top 10 Holiday Park among Horowhenua award winners

Ilona Hanne
By
News director Lower North Island communities·Horowhenua Chronicle·
Pictured are some of the people who have helped make the awards a success over the years. Photo / Captured by Friday

Horowhenua businesses were in the spotlight and shining brightly, at this year’s Electra Business and Innovation awards.

The awards night took place on Thursday, October 10 at the Horowhenua Events Centre, and was hosted by journalist Paddy Gower.

The awards, in their 30th year, are a celebration of all that makes Horowhenua and Kāpiti exceptional places to live, work and invest in, said Natalie Rutene, awards programme manager.

Homegrown won the Customer Experience Award Horowhenua on the night. Photo / Captured by Friday
The consumer services award was won by Caci Clinic Levin while the small business award went to Levin Top 10 Holiday Park.

The customer experience Horowhenua award went to Homegrown, and the not-for-profit, community and public services award went to Foxton Windmill Trust.

The supreme Electra Business Award went to Paraparaumu plumbing and drainage business, Peter Jackson Plumbing.

Two new laureates were inducted into the hall of fame on the evening, with Wayne Bishop named the Horowhenua inductee, and Ruth Pretty, the Kāpiti Coast inductee.

Award winners:

Hospitality, entertainment and tourism: Ngā Manu Nature Reserve

Manufacturing, production and processing: South African Pantry

Retail: Harrisons Kāpiti Horowhenua (Flooring)

Professional and business services, or technology: Landlink

Not for profit, community and public services: Foxton Windmill Trust

Construction and trades: Peter Jackson Plumbing

Consumer services: Caci Clinic Levin

Innovation: Isaac King Consultant

Special innovation: Stripped Electrical

New/emerging: Kaewa Tours

Small business: Levin Top 10 Holiday Park

BKH judges: Stripped Electrical

Environmental sustainability: Ngā Manu Nature Reserve

Electra Business of the Year 2024: Peter Jackson Plumbing

Customer experience Horowhenua: Homegrown

Customer experience Kāpiti: Party Perfect

Horowhenua Business Hall of Fame: Wayne Bishop

Kāpiti Business Hall of Fame: Ruth Pretty

Ilona Hanne is a Taranaki-based journalist who covers breaking and community news from across the lower North Island. She has worked for NZME since 2011.

