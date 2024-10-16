Pictured are some of the people who have helped make the awards a success over the years. Photo / Captured by Friday

Pictured are some of the people who have helped make the awards a success over the years. Photo / Captured by Friday

Horowhenua businesses were in the spotlight and shining brightly, at this year’s Electra Business and Innovation awards.

The awards night took place on Thursday, October 10 at the Horowhenua Events Centre, and was hosted by journalist Paddy Gower.

The awards, in their 30th year, are a celebration of all that makes Horowhenua and Kāpiti exceptional places to live, work and invest in, said Natalie Rutene, awards programme manager.

Homegrown won the Customer Experience Award Horowhenua on the night. Photo / Captured by Friday

The consumer services award was won by Caci Clinic Levin while the small business award went to Levin Top 10 Holiday Park.