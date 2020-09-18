The Ministry of Health is following up with authorities in Malaysia after reports two people travelling from New Zealand tested positive for Covid-19 in the country.

A ministry spokesman said it was trying to find out more information on the reports from Malaysian authorities.

"In these situations, it is standard practice to contact the appropriate National Focal Point when seeking information internationally.

"We will keep you updated as more information comes in."

Advertisement

Media in Malaysia, including the country's largest English language newspaper The Star, are reporting Malaysia health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced 21 new Covid-19 cases in the South East Asian country yesterday.

He said two of those cases were imported from New Zealand.

The two cases imported from New Zealand were in the state of Selangor, which encircles the capital Kuala Lumpur.

It is not the first report of a person testing positive for Covid-19 after travelling from New Zealand.

In July, a person tested positive after arriving in Malaysia from New Zealand, only to later return a negative result after being retested.

In the same month, the Ministry of Health tracked contacts, including from a visit to Queenstown, of a South Korean who tested positive after travelling from New Zealand.