Higher risk staff working at airports and ports will soon face weekly tests for Covid-19, Health Minister Chris Hipkins has revealed.

National MPs are finally getting their chance this morning to grill director general of health Ashley Bloomfield and Hipkins on the Covid-19 response.

The pair are appearing before Parliament's health select committee.

When Parliament's dissolution was pushed out following the new election date of October 17, National's health spokesman Shane Reti asked for the select committee to reconvene so the party MPs had an opportunity to ask questions of Bloomfield.

The committee chairwoman, Labour MP Louisa Wall, agreed following NZ First supporting National's request.

Hipkins told committee MPs today that Cabinet had followed Bloomfield's health advice for the latest outbreak, which was for Auckland to go into alert level 3 and the rest of the country to go into alert level 2.

Bloomfield said several options were put forward, but the preferred option was the one that Cabinet adopted.

Cabinet also followed health advice for deciding to keep those settings after the first three days.

On August 24, Bloomfield advised that Auckland could move to alert level 2 with additional measures in place, including the 10-person restriction on social gatherings and mandatory masks on public transport.

Hipkins said Cabinet receives advice from a number of departments, including health and Treasury, about 24 to 36 hours before D-Day.

"Things can changed during that time. Typically you get one or two more cycles of test results."

Contact-tracing information was also vital, including those cases where there is no clear epidemiological link.

Why is the rest of NZ still at alert level 2?

National MP Shane Reti asked why the South Island was still at alert level 2, and Hipkins said there was reasonably free movement, including direct flights from Auckland to Queenstown.

That meant if the South Island was at level 1 and Aucklanders could travel to a large social gathering in the South Island that would "defeat the purpose" of the different alert level settings.

"We were quite comfortable that everybody would be at alert level 2 with a few extra protections for Auckland," Hipkins said.

Cases with no link to other cases would be cause for concern and may see a move back up alert levels, he said.

"Our ultimate goal is to avoid further level 3 lockdowns as much as we possibly can."

Hipkins said the maintenance worker at the Rydges Hotel, who was isolated and close contacts tested, was quickly contained, and if that had been the only case, a lockdown would not have been necessary.

The Auckland cluster, though, had many unknowns including the source, which still remains unknown.

Bloomfield added that the number of cases yesterday was higher, but they were all connected to the current Auckland cluster so they were not as concerning as unconnected cases.

"Are you absolutely sure we have no holes in our border?" Reti asked.

"There's no such thing as having no holes in the border," Hipkins replied, but he added that the protections were as robust as they could be.

"Our risk settings are very low. Can they be lower? We are always looking for ways to make them lower."

Travel movements in and out of Auckland

Asked about exemptions for travel in and out of Auckland at level 3, Hipkins said it was the first time there were different alert level settings for different regions.

That meant the same exemptions didn't necessarily apply from the last time, he said.

"There were a set of different processes required there, and whenever you do that it's always going to take a wee while to get that up to speed."

Bloomfield said the process was set up "quite quickly", and halfway through the lockdown there were 100 people working on the process.

"We continued to improve it," he told MPs.

"For some people there were some delays and that was not ideal, but we did have to stand up a new process."

Queues at the police check points were reduced as the process was expedited, Bloomfield said.

Hipkins said at the end of the week a schedule will be released of how often border-facing workers - including airport staff and port workers - will be tested.

Higher risk workers should be tested weekly, he said.

Lower risk workers will be tested fortnightly, and workers on the periphery will be tested monthly.

"The shipping port is the most complex of all of those operations ... we're working through that process."

Reti has been asking questions of the Government about the voluntary day three testing of overseas arrivals, and is likely to bring that up this morning.

From July 18 to August 24, 11,647 day three tests were done for 12,240 returnees.

Some reasons for not being tested include being a child under six months old, refusing a test, or having a medical condition that didn't allow a test.

Minister for Managed Isolation and Quarantine Megan Woods said the day three test was only one line of defence and the fact there had been no proven transmission outbreak from an MIQ facility showed the system was working.

The source of the current outbreak remains unclear.

Reti will also ask about why the border-facing workers weren't being regularly tested, even though that was clearly stated as the Government's testing strategy in June.

The Ministry of Health had a very different testing strategy to the one signed off by Cabinet, and Heather Simpson and Sir Brian Roche have now been brought in to ensure the strategy is being properly rolled out.

All MIQ staff are currently being tested for a second time to find clues about the current outbreak.

In the first round, from August 21 to 27, 97 per cent of MIQ staff were tested and none were positive. The ones who weren't tested were either on leave or not at a facility during that time period.

National has also recently released its Covid border policy, which includes a requirement for overseas arrivals to test negative before being allowed on a flight to New Zealand.