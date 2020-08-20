WorkSafe will begin onsite inspections of managed isolation facilities and quarantine sites next week to help ensure the safety of workers.

WorkSafe New Zealand is undertaking a "proactive programme of assessments and inspections" of all managed isolation facilities, according to a spokeswoman.

"WorkSafe wants to seek assurances that the isolation facilities are taking the appropriate steps to minimise any risk to worker health and safety," she said.

Onsite visits to MIFs outside Auckland will begin at the start of next week and will include MIF and MIQ sites in Auckland two days later.

Recently, a maintenance worker from a managed isolation facility at the Rydges Hotel in Auckland mysteriously contracted Covid-19.

The strain involved in the infection was different to that in the current Auckland cluster.

Yesterday, director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the worker had been found to have used a lift "very shortly" after a Covid-positive woman from the US.

Bloomfield described it as a "strong line" of investigation.

Minister of Health Chris Hipkins told Checkpoint whether the man and woman had been wearing masks was still to be checked.

He said the possible scenario did not necessarily challenge the ministry's definition of what a "close contact" is.

Close contacts of a positive case were prioritised for testing, while that testing only extended to "casual contacts" if they displayed symptoms.

The WorkSafe spokeswoman said planning for the assessment work was under way prior to the virus being identified once again in the community and MBIE was aware of this.

Remote information gathering assessments began this week as a prelude to on-site visits.



"Assessments will focus on the effectiveness of risk management and controls; training and the use of PPE; worker engagement, participation and representation; and contractor management by the facilities," the spokeswoman said.

In the previous lockdown WorkSafe staff carried out nearly 2500 on site Covid-19 related assessments.

"We also stood up a programme, which made over 21,000 calls to businesses to ensure they had appropriate plans in place for managing the risk of Covid-19 in their workplace.

"Worksafe has not received any complaints or notifications directly from facility workers."

The prevention and control of Covid-19 is a Public Health matter. Workplaces are not required to notify WorkSafe if a worker is diagnosed with Covid-19.