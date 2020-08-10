A man who tested positive for Covid-19 after allegedly absconding from isolation to visit a central Auckland supermarket has appeared in court for the first time.

Davinder Singh today appeared in the Auckland District Court to face charges over the incident on July 9.

The 32-year-old arrived in New Zealand from India on July 3 and went straight into managed isolation at the Stamford Plaza Hotel.

Five-days later he is alleged to have left the hotel without permission and gone to visit a Countdown Supermarket on Victoria St West in Central Auckland.

Authorities said he later tested positive for Covid-19.

Singh, who appeared before Judge Ajit Swaran Singh, was released on bail and ordered to reappear later in the month where he will enter his pleas to the charge.