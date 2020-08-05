A mother has showcased her unique bond with her adult daughter, sharing how she licks her daughter awake "like a puppy" every morning.

Marcia, who is 68, opened up about the close bond she has with her 21-year-old daughter Alena in TLC series called sMothered. The show explores extremely close relationships between mothers and their daughters.

In a clip from the show, Marcia can be seen sneaking into Alena's bedroom before licking her face all over to wake her up.

Making lots of licking and slobbering sounds, Marcia tells her daughter she wants to "lick her all up" and Alena is seen laughing and covering her face.

Advertisement

Alena appears to enjoy the interaction, giggling with glee and telling the camera of her love of the ritual.

"I love it when my Mamma licks me, it kind of makes me feel closer to her because we're doing something funny and out of the ordinary," she says. "It's a thing we do every single day!"

The pair take turns in the licking game. Photo / TLC

"She kept pestering me for a puppy and I couldn't get her a puppy," mother Marcia notes.

"So I turned into the doggy. Alena tastes pretty good and all sweet, I just want to eat her all up!"

Alena, who suffers from an enzyme deficiency was adopted by Marcia when she was a toddler and their bond has been unbreakable ever since.

The pair also enjoy other games, such as chasing each other around the house and licking the other when they get caught.

The chasing and games started when Alena was little, in order to increase her stamina and growth.

"When I catch my Mamma I do all my kissy-poos and I kiss her all up," Alena explains. "She's very kissable!"

Advertisement

Marcia also states that while others may find it weird, she will continue to maintain her close bond with her daughter.

In the same episode of sMothered, a mother was also seen still showering with and cleaning her 19-year-old daughter.