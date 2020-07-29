There are two new Covid cases in New Zealand today.

New Zealand has now gone 89 days since the last evidence of community transmission.

Today's update came after Cabinet Minister Megan Woods and Air Commodore Darryn Webb revealed charging Kiwis who enter New Zealand temporarily.



Today's first case is a man in his 50s who arrived in New Zealand on July 14 from Afghanistan via Dubai. The positive test was from day 12 testing. He has been transferred to an Auckland quarantine facility.

The second case is a man aged in his 40s who arrived in New Zealand on July 27 from the Philippines, via Hong Kong. He was taken straight to an Auckland quarantine facility as he was symptomatic on arrival. The positive test was from a test on arrival.

There are no recovered cases to report today, meaning the number of active cases in New Zealand is 23.

There is also no one in hospital.

South Korea case

Authorities are continuing to exchange information with counterparts overseas about the movements of the traveller who tested positive upon arriving in South Korea earlier this week.

There is no evidence of any community transmission in New Zealand as a result of the case and the five people who lived in the same Auckland home as the man have all returned negative virus results.

The Ministry of Health is now working with counterparts in Korea and Singapore to further investigate the situation, including awaiting the result from a second test.

"All related tests undertaken to date have returned a negative result, including tests results we have to date from border staff at Christchurch airport. Further testing is underway," said a Ministry of Health spokesman.

"Those identified as close contacts within the 48 hours before the case had their positive test are being asked to self-isolate for the balance of their 14 days. Any casual contacts do not need to self-isolate but are being asked to be tested if they develop symptoms consistent with COVID-19 over the 14 day period.

"We are also continuing to follow up on the individual's movements while they were in New Zealand."

The spokesman said while the risk of community transmission from this case is low it is a reminder for people to keep recording their movements and have up to date contacts available so they can be contacted by public health officials if needed.

Yesterday, the ministry was scrambling to contact-trace people who could have come in contact with the man.

But because the person is a citizen of South Korea, health officials here had been unable to contact them but had been working with their counterparts to get more information.

Covid Tracer app

NZ Covid Tracer has now recorded 621,000 registered users. There have been 81,048 posters created to date.

Meanwhile, testing numbers continue to rise with just over 460,000 completed to date.

Yesterday 2,733 tests were carried out - 2,481 of which were from people in the community. The rest were in managed isolation and quarantine facilities.

Charging Kiwis

Travellers required to contribute towards their managed isolation hotel stay will pay $3100 per room and $950 for each extra adult and $475 per child.

But there will be mechanisms to allow charges to be waived in full or in part, the Government has revealed today.

However today's decision has divided the coalition Government - with Winston Peters saying everyone should be required to pay the charge.

The Government announced the legislation today which it intends to be rushed through Parliament in the next two weeks before the House rises ahead of the general election.