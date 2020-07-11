A person in their 60s broke a window and escaped from an Auckland isolation hotel last night and knocked on residents' doors near the facility during the middle of the night.

It is the fourth escape from isolation facilities in a week.

Air Commodore Darryn Webb, head of managed isolation and quarantine, said police were investigating after the person left the Waipuna Hotel and Conference Centre in Mt Wellington late last night.

Webb said the individual had allegedly knocked on three residents' doors while outside the facility.

"The first property did not answer. The second property called 111. At the third property the individual apparently spoke to a couple."

The escapee was last seen at the facility around 11pm.

They were picked up by police about 12.15am and immediately returned to the facility where they were put under guard, Webb said.

The individual is being offered health and welfare support.

Webb said the individual tested negative on their day-3 test, after arriving in New Zealand on July 4 and was symptom-free.

Public Health advise the Covid-19 health risk from the fourth escapee has been assessed as very low.

Investigations at this point indicated there were no close contacts outside the facility, Webb said.

He said standard Covid-19 procedures were being followed for police and staff who were in contact with the individual.

The other escapes

It comes after a man fled a Hamilton isolation hotel to visit a liquor store on Thursday. He was arrested after he allegedly cut through fence ties to break out of a managed isolation.

He allegedly absconded from the Distinction Hotel and went to a nearby liquor store, picking beer and wine before leaving.

The man has twice tested negative for Covid-19, first in a test taken on day three of his isolation period, and again yesterday.

Martin McVicar appearing via audio visual link at the Hamilton District Court after allegedly leaving isolation from a Hamilton hotel. Photo / Christine Cornege

Last Saturday, a woman jumped two fences at the Pullman Hotel shortly before 6.20pm and was located soon after a couple of blocks away at 8pm on Anzac Ave. She is appearing in the Auckland District Court on Monday.

On Tuesday night, a man sneaked through a gap in the fence at the Stamford Plaza and visited a Countdown Supermarket before returning 70 minutes later.

Yesterday Webb and Cabinet Minister Megan Woods said a review of the system had been done, and there would be a 24/7 police presence at every one of the quarantine and managed isolation facilities.

There will also be a lead security person at each facility.

A New Zealander who recently returned from overseas has appeared in court after allegedly leaving the Hamilton hotel he was in isolation at and going to a wholesaler. Photo / Supplied

"We expect to have these people on site in the next 24 to 48 hours," Webb said yesterday.

Both escapees from the Pullman and the Stamford had been from outdoor smoking areas, but a decision had been made not to close these.

Instead they would be monitored all the time, and in circumstances where that was not possible, they would be closed.