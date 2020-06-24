New Zealand has one new case of Covid19, taking our total number of active cases to 11.

The person is in managed isolation - a woman in her 60s who flew into the country from India on June 18 on the Air India repatriation flight AI1316.

She was staying at the Pullman Hotel in Auckland but has now been transferred to the Jet Park quarantine facility.

Health chief Ashley Bloomfield is giving an update about whether any new Covid-19 cases have come into the country and will face questions from media about the Health Ministry's response.

The press conference will be held at 1.30pm today to allow for Bloomfield to appear before the Health Select Committee this morning.

Not tested

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health finally revealed how many of the 55 people who left managed isolation early on compassionate leave were not tested for Covid.

The answer was 51.

Of the 55, 39 have now tested negative, seven won't be tested for medical reasons or because they are children and one was wrongly counted because their leave application was withdrawn. Of the remaining eight, four are awaiting test results and four still haven't been tested.

And of the four that had had a test, two were tested on the day of departure so they must have been released by staff without knowing they were negative.

Two new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed yesterday, and with one of the sisters from Britain recovered, the current number of active cases is 10.

Six are from India, one from Britain, two from Pakistan and one from the United States.

All are in quarantine except the sister from Britain who is in self-isolation in the community in the Hutt Valley.

Health Minister David Clark yesterday announced a new testing regime would also include such people as drivers who ferry arrivals from the airport to isolation, cleaners, immigration, customs, and biosecurity and security staff.

Air New Zealand crew would be regularly tested, Clark said, but he could not say whether air crew from non-New Zealand airlines flying from hotspots such as India or the United States would be tested.

Health Minister David Clark cannot say whether the proper protocols were applied to any of the 55 people who left managed isolation early on compassionate grounds before June 16.