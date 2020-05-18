There are no new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases remains at 1499 and there's been no change in the number of people recovered from the coronavirus at 47.

Two people are in hospital, one in Auckland and one in Middlemore, but neither are in intensive care.

Director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield said there had been fantastic support from churches and other faith-based organisations during lockdown and alert level 3.

Under level 2 these gatherings are limited to 10 people.

"I know many people, including those of faith, want to move as quickly as possible to increase the size of these gatherings; I know how important it is for people to be able to practise their faith together," he told reporters this afternoon.

The specific issue of whether to raise the maximum number of people who can gather from a limit of 10 will be considered by Cabinet on Monday. It won't specifically relate to religious gatherings.

Bloomfield said he believed New Zealanders understood the need for the limits, despite days of very low new Covid-19 cases in this country.

Auckland's Marist College was allowed to open today, despite it being an active cluster, because the testing results were encouraging and there was no ongoing infection in the school community.

The cluster had been well contained, Bloomfield said.

Bloomfield said he wasn't concerned, but he was watchful about another potential spike in cases after the incubation period of the virus following the move to level 2.

At the moment New Zealand had no community transmission, and to move to level 1 that would need to continue.

For parents nervous about sending their children back to school, and others worried about going back to work, Bloomfield said the work put in over the last seven weeks had put us in the best possible position - so they should be confident the risk of infection was very low.

The family home was where transmission usually occurred and health officials were looking at options about how to reduce that, Bloomfield said.

Retail stores were not required to gather customers' contact-tracing details as the risk of people interacting was low, he confirmed.

However this was important for hospitality businesses as people gathered for longer.

Police: 250 complaints a day about level 2

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said there had been a significant drop in the number of level 2 breaches, compared to life under level 3.

This included fewer problems with parties over the weekend than the one before.

Coster said reports of breaches at alert level 2 than other levels - police have had about 250 to 350 per day in level 2 compared to the 700 to 1000 they'd had in level 3.

There have been 983 breaches reported in level 2, mostly through the 10-5 phone line.

Complaints were mostly against businesses with a smaller proportion for gatherings and establishments not having adequate contact-tracing.

Police had reported 30 breaches - 29 resulted in warnings and one person was being prosecuted, Coster said.

Police had yet to use their controversial new legal powers to enter a property without a search warrant.

WHO meeting

Bloomfield will tonight be leading the New Zealand delegation at a World Health Organisation meeting.

Health Minister David Clark will present New Zealand's response via video link.

Bloomfield said he did not "have a speaking part" in the WHO meeting, but will join if he thinks there's something of interest for New Zealand.

One of the points to be discussed would be fair access to vaccines, Bloomfield said.

There will also be reference to a review of the health response, which was usually the case with pandemics.

The intention of the resolution this evening was to make sure the right sort of review is undertaken into the pandemic, including the response of the WHO and member states, Bloomfield said.

But we're still very much "at the end of the beginning", Bloomfield said.

By agreeing a resolution, member states signalled their intention to co-operate with the review.

There were two people in hospital yesterday and 96 per cent of all probable and confirmed Covid-19 cases had recovered. The sole new case yesterday was a pre-schooler connected to the Rosewood rest home cluster in Christchurch.

Last week, police were given new controversial powers to enforce the rules at different alert levels.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster is giving an update on Kiwis behaved during their first weekend at alert level 2. Photo / Pool

Police now have the legal power to enter someone's home without a warrant under the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act, which was rushed through Parliament under urgency to be in place in time for alert level 2 restrictions.

Coster said his frontline staff would use common sense and discretion after concern the powers could be abused.

Thousands of New Zealanders returned to work today for the first full week of alert level 2.

Schools also reopened for all students, and later this week bars will be able to reopen. Restaurants and most businesses were allowed to reopen on Thursday, with strict social distancing rules.

The Prime Minister said this morning that the number of people allowed to attend church gatherings could rise in the next two weeks.