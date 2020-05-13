Shops have opened their doors - but many are not as busy as they might have hoped on the first morning of alert level 2.

The carpark was slowly starting to fill up at Westfield Albany just after 9am.

Several shoppers told the Herald they were there to buy practical household goods they could not find online in alert level 3.

Zack Liang picked up new baby clothes, a kid's chair and a laundry rack for his one-week-old baby at home.

Liang, who has been working as a courier throughout lockdown, said he had been hanging out for level 2, but said he will keep wearing a mask to supermarkets and other public places for the for see able future.

Other trolleys contained cleaning goods like vacuums and mops, kitchen appliances, pots and pans and muffin tins.

Inside the mall, the nail and beauty salon was busy with customers - with the ProfessioNAIL salon almost full.

At Kmart, the checkout queue was at least 50 people long, although it's moving fast. Kids clothes, toys and basic household goods like pillows seem to be filling most trolleys.

At Northwest Mall, there were queues of people waiting for haircuts.

A beauty and nail salon in Albany is almost full this morning. Photo / Dubby Henry

At Hamilton's The Base Shopping Centre, there was a queue of about 30 shoppers outside The Warehouse at 8.30am.

The centre itself didn't open till 9am but traffic management and signs were in place.

Shirley and Bruce Alcock were lining up outside the Warehouse at 8am. They'd travelled from Huntly to get some supplies - potting mix.

Also on the cards for many people today were haircuts.

Hamilton couple Sarah and Zac decided to brave the brisk morning and stock up on thermals.

They were looking forward to level 2, getting back to work, but anxious about the madness with crowds today.

In Wellington, the iconic cable car was back up and running on what was described as a "beautiful level 2 morning".

Despite the driver giving a toot and a big wave, there were no passengers on its first trip after level 3 lockdown.

Lambton Quay was still subdued early this morning, about 8.30am, as workers eased back into the swing of things.

And despite the resumption of domestic travel, Wellington Airport is still a ghost town this morning. Only passengers with valid tickets and airport staff are being allowed into the terminal.