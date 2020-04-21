WATCH LIVE:

Representatives from the embattled health sector are appearing before the Epidemic Response Committee this morning.

Among those set to appear are the NZ Medical Association, the Aged Care Association, the Pharmacy Guild, the Disability Support Network and the Dental Association.

Otago University Professor and epidemiologist Sir David Skegg will also appear.

It's likely the representatives will be asked about issues on the frontline and access to personal protective equipment (PPE).

The roll-out of the flu vaccine which saw doctors go without for up to 10 days without supply has been described as a "debacle" and "total disaster" by the NZ Medical Association.

And the block of second tranche of funding to GPs could see some practices and doctors without work by next week.

Kate Baddock, chair of the association, which represents doctors across all healthcare settings, is appearing before the Epidemic Response Committee.

She said the issues with the roll-out of flu vaccine meant her practice went without for 10 days while they had 4000 vulnerable people they needed to vaccinate.

"The flu vaccine was a complete debacle - there's absolutely no doubt about that," Baddock told the committee.

And the news Cabinet had stopped the second tranche of funding to keep GPs will have an immediate impact on practices.

The Herald yesterday revealed the second half of a $22 million funding package had been stopped by Cabinet but many GPs were depending on that money and had already spent it on overheads.

Baddock said they needed that decision reversed by the end of the week or practices and doctors would be out of work.

Baddock, a GP, also described the scramble to move almost all face-to-face appointments online as "hectic" and "frantic".

"It was an incredible feat that they've been able to achieve."

Chief executive of the New Zealand Aged Care Association, Simon Wallace, said it "seems crazy" that they can't test 700 people being admitted to rest homes each week when there's capacity to do so.

People being admitted might not have a sniffle or a sore throat, but they have many underlying health conditions and were at risk.

"If the likelihood is low but the severity is high like it is with Covid 19 why would you not test?," Wallace said.

"We just don't understand the rationale for not testing."

He said aged care facilities had to agitate DHBs to get PPE at the start of the crisis and while the situation had improved greatly, there were still pockets still struggling to get the supply they need.

Facilities shouldn't still have to quibble with health boards to get PPE, Wallace said

Chair of the committee, Opposition leader Simon Bridges, said about the representatives: "All of these organisations have faced difficulties during the lockdown, particularly when it comes to accessing to PPE."

Also on the committee is National party health spokesman Michael Woodhouse who has also been critical of the Government's handling of PPE and has said it was too slow to act.

The Auditor-General yesterday announced a review into the Ministry of Health's distribution of PPE after mounting frustrations from healthcare workers on the frontline despite reassurances from top level officials.

The review will assess the controls over procurement, distribution to district health boards and other agencies and stock levels.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said he welcomed the review and any recommendations it may have.

Skegg will be appearing before the committee as an independent witness.