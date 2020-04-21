Damp, unchanged personal protective equipment likely led to the exposure to coronavirus of three Christchurch health workers, technical experts believe.

According to Stuff three Canterbury DHB staff members have tested positive for the virus after all helping patients from the Rosewood Rest Home and Hospital cluster.

Two of the infected staff members had been working in surgical ward GG at Burwood Hospital, where rest home patients had been transferred to, and the third helped moved residents to the hospital, Stuff reported.

Canterbury DHB incident controller Dr Sue Nightingale told Stuff technical experts looking at how the staff members were infected held the "collective view" a PPE "breach" was the most likely reason they became unwell.

Due to the demands on staff, they had been unable to change their protective gear as often as recommended, Nightingale told Stuff, particularly on the day patients were moved and the day following.

"It is believed damp masks may be the source of the breach.

"Some staff reported their PPE had become moist with the physical exertion that occurred over some hours that day.

"This factor is likely to have led to exposure to Covid-19."

Normally staff would change their PPE every two hours or sooner if needed.

As a result of the investigation, "PPE champions", and in some cases buddy systems, had started to make sure staff's PPE was routinely checked, Nightingale told Stuff.

The Public Service Association has previously said nationally at least 128 health workers had been infected with Covid-19 so far, and that thousands of members were working without reliable access to PPE.

"We have repeatedly been promised PPE. Our members have repeatedly been told the DHBs and the Ministry of Health will keep them safe. These promises have repeatedly been broken," said assistant national secretary of the PSA, Melissa Woolley.

"The supply is there. the Prime Minister, the Director-General, the Minister of Health and others have all confirmed this. But because our country lacks an efficient and united health system, and instead has a set of fragmented feuding fiefdoms, the supply is not getting through."

The issues surrounding frontline workers' access to PPE including masks will be independently reviewed.

The Auditor-General made the announcement yesterday, saying that the Health Ministry had agreed to a review of its management of PPE for the Covid-19 response.

Healthcare workers in hospitals and in the community, including at aged care facilities, have been outspoken about problems accessing PPE, even though the Government has been adamant that there is more than enough supply of masks, goggles, gowns and face shields.





