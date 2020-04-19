The man in charge of modelling the spread of Covid-19 in New Zealand says the lockdown should be extended by at least two weeks.

Extending alert level 4 would increase the chance of eliminating the virus without it spreading, Professor Shaun Hendy said.

The University of Auckland professor led a team who tracked how Covid-19 spread and how different actions could change the timeline.

Cabinet would review the data collated by the team as part of its decision to drop New Zealand from alert level 4 to 3 this afternoon.

Advertisement

The evidence was clear alert level 4 was working in starting to eliminate the virus and if it were up to Hendy, he would extend the lockdown.

"If it were up to me, I'd be leaning towards taking a little bit longer, making sure those numbers were coming down," he told RNZ's Morning Report.

"We did run a bunch of scenarios and the two weeks is probably the safest - if we were to take another two weeks."

Univeristy of Auckland Professor Shaun Hendy. Photo / Greg Bowker

Cabinet would meet at 10.30am, with a public announcement made at 4pm as to whether New Zealand would drop to alert level 3.

For live updates throughout the day click here.

More to come.

