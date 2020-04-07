Planning on hitting the road over Easter? Don't.

Police are ramping up efforts to stop anyone who might try to break lockdown rules by heading away for a long-weekend holiday.

More checkpoints will be set up around a number of locations, police say, including popular holiday spots and arterial roads near them.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said the measures would help ensure people were aware of lockdown requirements - that if you were not out for an "essential" purpose, then you should be at home.

"We know many New Zealanders may have been planning to catch up with friends and family this weekend or travel to traditional holiday destinations, but we urge anyone who was planning to do this - please change your plans and stay home," he said.

"To help ensure people know about the Health Act restrictions, police will be out and about checking that people are travelling for essential purposes only."

Nearly 300 Kiwis have breached lockdown rules so far. Photo / Alex Burton

Such purposes include if you are heading out to get food items, medical supplies, for medical appointments or if you are an essential worker.

People could expect police officers to be very visible over the long weekend, Coster said, and they would be working in collaboration with local authorities and those from Civil Defence Emergency Management groups.

"Our primary focus will be on reminding people if you don't have to travel, then please don't.

"It's simple - travelling to and from different towns and cities risks spreading Covid-19 and puts lives at risk."

Almost 300 people snapped breaking rules

This weekend's extra police presence comes after it was revealed almost 300 people around New Zealand had been snapped breaking the rules in the last two weeks.

A total of 16 people are now facing prosecution.

Of the 291 breaches recorded by authorities, 263 had been warnings and 12 people had received a youth referral.

Police confirmed that Health Minister David Clark - who twice broke lockdown rules to go mountain biking and to a beach 20km from his house - was not among the reported breaches recorded.

