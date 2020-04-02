A Napier man is warning Kiwis to take Covid-19 seriously after he and his wife caught the virus on the Ruby Princess.

Andrew and June Ranyard had been off the cruise ship only one day when they started to experience coronavirus symptoms.

June and Andrew Ranyard caught coronavirus after their latest trip on the Ruby Princess. Photo / Supplied

It started with "sweats" and quickly moved to fevers, cramps, diarrhoea, chest coughs and migraine-level headaches that have lasted for 10 days, Andrew Ranyard said.

The 60-year-old said he was "fit as an ox", but the virus has kept him bed bound until today.

Meanwhile, his wife has had milder symptoms the past two weeks.

"She's been my nurse, thank Christ. She's crashed now, so she's suffering a little bit at the moment."

The pair had no clue there was an outbreak on board the ship when they disembarked, and were only told when they got home.

"The New South Wales Health Board let us off," he said.

There was no testing done to make sure they were safe to release.

"We weren't told by any of the Princess team that there were infections on board."

Ranyard felt there was "a lot of wool pulled over people's eyes".

NSW authorities have been slammed for the decision to allow 2700 people to freely disembark the cruise ship when it docked in Sydney on March 19.

At least 437 positive coronavirus cases in Australia were passengers from the ship.

After setting off on an 11-day voyage on March 8, the ship was forced to return to Sydney early after a handful of passengers started to feel unwell with respiratory symptoms.

It is understood those who presented with an illness had swabs taken for Covid-19, however other passengers were not informed.

New Zealand's Ministry of Health earlier said it was in the process of contacting the 56 New Zealanders who were on board the ship, working with Customs and the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Trade.

The Ranyards already planned to self-isolate as soon as they returned home, and register with Healthline.

They went to a drive-through testing facility after their symptoms showed up and received their positive test results 36 hours later.

Hawke's Bay District Health Board staff started ringing the couple each day to ask them what their temperatures were, give them advice, and see if they needed anything.

"All I can say is that the Hawke's Bay DHB has been amazing."

The Ranyards ran into issues getting food when they realised grocery delivery was fully booked, but said their neighbours stepped in to do their shopping for them.

Andrew Ranyard said he was worried at first as the virus hit him hard.

"I was worried due to the lack of getting air in the lungs and that feeling that you can't breathe ... you're breathing, but nothing's happening. You want more air and there's nothing there."

He said it was "very scary".

His wife was "partly asthmatic" and he said if the virus "really gets to her chest she will be in hospital".

"What do I do without her?"

But Ranyard was sure his 67-year-old wife would "pull through".

He said Kiwis needed to take the virus seriously.

"People are saying 'I got it but I got over it within a week'. Good on you, well done, thank goodness for that. But if it gets you, it hits you hard. Self-isolate, follow the rules."

Ranyard said he took his hat off to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for the measures she'd announced so far to slow the spread of the virus in New Zealand, but felt the borders should be completely closed.

"We don't want another Italy, Spain or America."

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

