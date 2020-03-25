Kiwis are being warned against sneaking out during the lockdown for casual sex or a lovers' tryst and were urged to spice up their love lives with webcams and sexy phone calls instead.

The NZ Aids Foundation said the country's alert level 4 shut-down aimed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and protect vulnerable members of the community.

Sexy trysts should be postponed during the lock down to help stop the spread of coronavirus. Photo / 123rf

"People should not even be considering leaving the house for casual or anonymous sex and should not be inviting people into their homes," foundation chief executive Dr Jason Myers said.

While Covid-19 wasn't a sexually transmitted infection, close contact with an infected person was high risk.

Any sexual contact, including kissing, involved an exchange of bodily fluids and created an even higher risk of transmission, Myers said.

"We have tools such as condoms to prevent HIV and other STIs, but Covid-19 is not an STI and requires different prevention measures."

Myers said a healthy sex life and intimacy were great ways to stay connected and boost mental wellbeing.

And as such, NZAF recommended consensual phone sex, webcam sex and masturbating as alternatives to casual sex during the lockdown.

Couples that are not in self isolation together should avoid meeting up during the lock down. Photo / 123rf

"People living with HIV or other immunity concerns will understandably be worried about their health if they were to contract the virus," Myers said.

"We can help alleviate those fears by changing our sexual practices and staying indoors to keep community transmissions of Covid-19 low."

At present, there is no evidence to determine whether people living with HIV are at greater risk of acquiring the new coronavirus or developing more severe disease as a result of that infection.

NZAF said it was watching what was happening in this area and would be sharing the information it found out at www.nzaf.org.nz/covid19.

NZAF's community services have been impacted by the lockdown but were still available in different capacities.

This meant HIV testing clinics in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch were closed, but HIV self-test kits could still be ordered through the post.