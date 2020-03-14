The sixth person in New Zealand to test positive for coronavirus insists he is feeling fine and has praised this country's "first-class" response to the virus.

The man, aged in his 60s, recently returned to New Zealand from New Jersey in the United States and is at home recovering in self-isolation.

Waitematā District Health Board chief executive Dr Dale Bramley said on Saturday the man was doing well at home and did not require hospital treatment.

The patient himself said he was "back to normal" and that there is "nothing to worry about".

"I'm 100 per cent, I'm back to normal," he told Stuff.

His legs were sore enough to make standing difficult but said the symptoms disappeared quickly.

The man described his medical treatment in New Zealand as "first-class", he told Stuff.

This country's response rate was rapid, taking 24 hours to receive a result, compared to the US where some suspected coronavirus patients have had to wait five days for a result.

The man did not start feeling unwell until more than three days after he arrived back in the country, the Ministry of Health said.

He attended a church service at St Mary's church on East St, Papakura, on Sunday March 8 at 8.30am before he became unwell. Attendees were on Saturday afternoon in the process of being contacted.

He then began to feel ill on Tuesday and often sneezing.

Despite the man flying home from New Jersey via Houston, no one else on the flight should be alarmed because they were not regarded as being in close contact, Bramley said.

After starting to feel ill, the man did everything right by phoning ahead to his doctor and telling them of his travel history, about a possible link and his symptoms.

He was then assessed in his car by his GP on Thursday, who was wearing the appropriate protective equipment.

By Friday he had confirmation he had tested positive.

His 14-day period of isolation continues at his home south of Auckland and he is working from home.

Family contacts of the man would also be offered testing and contact tracing was under way in Auckland, the ministry said.

Protective gear, which includes a gown, goggles, face mask, and gloves had been sent to 420 GP practices across Auckland, Bramley said.

* Anyone feeling unwell should ring Healthline on the dedicated Covid-19 number: 0800 358 5453 or alert their GP who would advise them.