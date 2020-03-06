COMMENT:

As sure as the sun will rise tomorrow, we can be sure that any time there's a health emergency, there will be someone ready to take advantage of the situation to make a bit of cash.

So it is with Covid-19. Social media is made for spreading misinformation about health. Alongside the ridiculous conspiracy theories (virus activated by "smart dust" from chem trails, anyone?) there's plenty of shonky claims being made about things that could protect us from the virus. Here's a quick round-up:

Can I avoid Covid-19 by taking supplements?

No, says the Ministry of Health. We're better off spending our money on healthy foods, including plenty of fresh vegetables and fruit. "We recommend people obtain nutrients from foods rather than supplements," says a MOH spokesperson. It's also worth remembering the supplement industry is largely unregulated. Supplement companies don't have to test their formulas, and there's no one checking that products do what they say they will, or contain what they say they do.

Advertisement

There is no evidence a specific diet is will help protect from the virus, but health officials say it's a good idea to keep active. Photo / 123rf

READ MORE:

• Coronavirus in NZ: Infected woman says her husband has also tested positive

• Coronavirus testing: Five questions answered

• Coronavirus: Case confirmed at NZ Steel

• Coronavirus case: 'Terrified' grandmother worried she's infected others

Can I avoid Covid-19 by eating garlic?

No, says the World Health Organisation. "Garlic is a healthy food that may have some antimicrobial properties", it reports in its myth-busting guide. "However, there is no evidence from the current outbreak that eating garlic has protected people from the new coronavirus."

Can I protect myself with essential oils?

Claims online from oil sellers say that either ingesting or applying various essential oils to the skin will "boost" the immunity and protect us from catching viruses. Is this true? "The short answer is no!", says Microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles. "There is certainly some scientific evidence that some essential oils can kill bacteria and viruses when they are put together in the lab. The idea that that means taking an oral dose of essential oil could protect you from a viral infection like this is nonsense.

Can avoiding certain foods stop me getting Covid-19?

No. There's no evidence to support the idea that either eating or avoiding any foods or drinks will do anything to affect your likelihood of catching the virus. That includes avoiding meat, seafood, spicy food, Chinese food or Corona beer. "As with many things, having a healthy diet, drinking enough water, and getting enough sleep, are all good things you can do to support your immune system," says Wiles. She says no specific diet will protect us from viruses.

The WHO says there is no evidence garlic will protect people from contracting coronavirus. Photo / 123rf

The Ministry of Health agrees, and says being fit may help, too. "Be physically active outdoors," the MOH says. "Active transport is particularly good as it reduces close contact with other people and hence risk of being infected, while also improving your fitness."

Other weird claims

The WHO addresses other myths circulating around the world on its website. These include: coating yourself in sesame oil (ineffective); covering yourself in alcohol or chlorine (also ineffective) and rinsing your nose with saline solution (unlikely to do anything).

As the World Health Organisation's Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recently said: "Our greatest enemy right now is not the coronavirus itself. It's fear, rumours and stigma. And our greatest assets are facts, reason and solidarity."

So let's keep calm and get our advice from official sources. And follow what we know for sure will help: great hand hygiene, cough etiquette and social distancing.