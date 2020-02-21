Rapper Post Malone is well known for a lot of things, but his beauty regime isn't generally one of them.

That is until today when the US-based singer came out with a somewhat surprising endorsement for Kiwi wellness and beauty brand, Aotea.

Malone, who boats 20.3 million fans on Instagram alone, took to a post on the Aotea Facebook page where the brand shared their popular kawakawa balm.

"Love this stuff. Used it in New Zealand" the comment posted from the official Post Malone account read.

The comment shared on the Aotea Facebook page. Photo / Facebook

The soothing balm, which retails for $15 on the Aotea website, contains kawakawa infused sweet almond oil, New Zealand Beeswax and mānuka oil.

The website notes that the balm, which takes inspiration from Rongoā Māori, is used for irritations, abrasions and pains and that the powerful kawakawa leaves have anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial and analgesic content.

While it isn't known exactly what Malone used the balm for himself, we can only assume it left him feeling just like a rockstar.

It's not the first time Post endorsed a Kiwi product.

Last month the artist posted a picture on Instagram wearing a jacket given to him by iconic Kiwi clothing label Huffer after he toured the country last year.

The post itself has no captions, however the company's founder says the post has still triggered significant buyer interest.

"We've already had Australian stores notice his post and reach out to us. To have one of the most famous musicians in the world right now wear it is really a proud moment," said Huffer boss Steve Dunstan.

The director confirmed his brand has no commercial arrangement with the singer but explained the seven-layer, fully waterproof, down jacket was gifted to the singer during his May 2019 tour of New Zealand.

"Post Malone came to perform in NZ and through Universal Music we got him a gift package. We wanted to let him have a piece of Aotearoa."