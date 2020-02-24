Many of us have endured a relationship with Tinder for years: RSI-inducing swipes right on dudes in speed-dealer sunnies and women who could be any one of 10 in a group shot.

You may have signed up hoping to find the one, only to match with someone looking for one thing.

But could a new dating app put an end to your current status of disappointed and exhausted?

Enter Hinge. Fresh to the New Zealand market, the makers of this app say it's designed to be deleted: it's the place to find a long term relationship above anything else.

Could this be the one to lead you to "the one"?

It's being called the dating app for people who hate dating apps.

Singles can often get too busy matching to actually connect with people in person. Makers say the app is designed to quickly learn your "type" and introduce people to you based on that.

Instead of trawling through countless profiles trying to weed out the weirdos, you can cut the process down to a fine art. You can also set your answers to certain prompts so people can get a sense of your personality, and vice versa.

Every match on Hinge starts with someone liking or commenting on a particular part of your profile, so you don't get those cringe-worthy one-liners that seem to come out of nowhere - they'll be based on a certain topic rather than just on how you look or what they want.

According to app data, Hinge sets up a date every three seconds, and three out of four times, users want to go on a second date.

An added bonus - apparently you'll spend more time on dates than you do in the app itself - with "Hingies" spending only about six minutes a day on the app.

Around 99 per cent of Hinge users have also described their dates as "respectful", a far cry from the wild stories we have all come to know from most modern dating apps.

If you are hoping wedding bells may be in your future, well it's also been the number one dating app mentioned in the NY Times' wedding section since 2017.

Exit survey data shows that users are four times more likely to meet someone on Hinge than any other dating app, whether that's Bumble, Tinder, or Match.com or whatever else the kids are using these days.