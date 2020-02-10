A chorus of cicadas, birds, wāhine and tāne have farewelled cherished Māori health leader Ngaroma (Mala) Grant.

Tāheke marae at Ōkere Falls was filled with hundreds of friends and whānau yesterday.
READ MORE:
Māori health leader Ngaroma Grant fighting cancer in Rotorua
Well-known Māori health leader Ngaroma 'Mala' Grant dies
Budget 2019: Māori leaders in Rotorua welcome funding for Whānau Ora
NewsletterClicker

George Haimona described it as "a beautiful day for a beautiful woman" as he delivered the whānau eulogy.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tributes

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.