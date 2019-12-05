A self-professed healer has gone viral after claiming her bizarre "bum sunning" ritual is key to better sleep and boosts energy.

But before you begin to terrorise your local neighbours with your flailing nude limbs, keep this in mind: doctors have already warned against the practice.

Meagan, from California, posted a picture of herself on Instagram practising what she described as "perineum sunning" – a fancy term for lying naked on your back with your legs up while the sun bores directly into you.

🌞Perineum Sunning🌞 For the past few weeks I have included sunning my bum & yoni🌺 into my daily rising routine. • ☀️Many of you have been asking about the benefits of this practice: ⚡️30 seconds of sunlight on your butthole is the equivalent of a full day of sunlight with your clothes on!⚡️ Taught by @ra_of_earth & @certifiedhealthnut (This is an ancient Taoist practice that’s been around for a while!) Things I’ve noticed personally In my reality since I’ve implemented this: 🌞Surges of energy almost immediately! 🌞Better Sleep 🌞Better connection to my Sexual energy & control of my Life Force⚡️ 🌞So much Creativity flowing through my life!!🧡 🌞Attracting my desires & intentions with ease. 🌞Attracting soul tribe & people who are on the same frequency and wavelength as me. • ☀️I’m spending a maximum of 5 minutes in the morning doing this. @ra_of_earth teaches that 30 seconds is more than enough sunshine exposure down there! ☕️This is truly more energizing than slamming cups of coffee and is a great alternative to consuming neurotoxic coffee & caffeine that can disrupt your adrenal gland health.☕️ 🌞This is such a simple game changing practice!! ⚡️Try it out & let me know your experience⚡️ ☀️You can do this any time the sun is out... I prefer early in the morning!☀️ #NakedInNature

The self-proclaimed healer, who goes by Metaphysical Meagan on social media, said it was part of her "daily rising routine" and that she's even ditched her morning coffee for the practice.

Meagan claimed that just 30 seconds of sun on her perineum – the area between her anus and vulva – was the same as spending a day in the sun fully-clothed.

She said she's had "surges of energy almost immediately" since starting it and claims her sleep and sexual energy have improved.

"This is truly more energising than slamming cups of coffee and is a great alternative to consuming neurotoxic coffee & caffeine that can disrupt your adrenal gland health," she wrote on her Instagram post.

👑I reclaim my INNOCENCE👑 • 🌹Our sexuality is the most playful and innocent part of ourselves!🌹 • 👑We are all offspring of the most high. We are all Sacred beings. We are all children of mother/father god & The Universe.👑 • Unfortunately, our sexuality has been distorted and manipulated to keep us in a state of control, disempowerment, and shame. There is so much programming and shame around our sexuality and our experience of pleasure. • 🌹If we can remember & reconnect with our experience as children- we remember and see how children so purely radiate their sexual energy with such innocence. What was our relation to our sexual energy before we were programmed & before our understanding of it was distorted?🌹 • • ‼️👑The antidote to shame is the reclaimation of our pure INNOCENCE!👑‼️ • • 🌹One of the reasons we chose to take on these bodies was so we could experience EXTRAORDINARY BLISS.🌹 • 👑Bliss and pleasure are our Divine BIRTHRIGHT.👑 • 🌹Our sexuality is sacred. It is the gateway to superconsciousness and our Divinity.🌹 • 👑Sex, along with harnessing & cultivating our sexual energy in a balanced way, is as close to ourselves as we can get.👑 • • 🌹Reclaim your innocence, your utter bliss and pleasure... for this is your Divine essence & birthright.🌹 • 👑Home is returning to our innocence.👑 • • #RememberYourDivinity #SexualHealing #SacredSexuality #ComingHomeToYourBody

Experts have warned Meagan's claims are unfounded and could actually increase your risk of skin cancer.

Dr Diana Gall, from Doctor-4-U, told Insider: "There is no evidence that sunbathing in this way has any effect on physical wellbeing.

"Practising mindfulness comes in many different and safer forms, and there are no extra benefits of doing this naked in the sun."

Shamir Patel, founder of Chemist 4 U, said: "While the healer is only promoting 30 seconds of irregular sun exposure, a sustained period of doing so, could lead to long term sun damage," he said.

He also noted that while Vitamin D is essential for healthy bones, teeth and muscles, there are easier ways – such as going for a walk in the sun or taking a supplement.

Others on social media were quick to slam the ritual as well after one Twitter user went on to share Meagan's post online.

"I hate these people with my life," one person wrote.

Another agreed: "That line about 30 seconds of sunlight, that's got to be made into a song somehow. That is uncut madness."

