Ever since the MAFS Australia star was fat-shamed by her "husband" at their wedding ceremony, Elizabeth Sobinoff has lost a significant amount of weight - enough to concern her social media fans.

Sobinoff has sparked fear for her wellbeing after posting an Instagram yesterday showing off her tiny frame.

Ever since she was fat-shamed, Sobinoff has lost more and more weight where now her fans are concerned she has taken it too far. Photo / Nine / Instagram

While many of her followers praised Sobinoff for her weight loss, many others have expressed major concern that she has taken her weight loss journey too far.

"[She's] looking so thin and sick, hope all is OK. Hopefully you can put some kilos back on. This does not look good on you," one Instagram user commented.

"You look amazing but don't lose any more weight. You were beautiful on MAFS," another wrote.

"So tiny...', 'Where have your luscious hips gone?' and 'Wow, you have lost so much weight," a third added.

Since Sobinoff's appearance on Married At First Sight Australia earlier this year, the star has completely changed her appearance through weight loss, hair colour and cut and toned down on the makeup.

"I've thought that when I weighed 49kg and when I've weighed 90kg. I want women to realise that we're all so much more than a number on a scale," she told NW magazine in a recent interview.

"So, yes, I've lost some weight since I was a "huge" size 10 when I was on MAFS, but that doesn't mean I'm any "better" now, just because I'm slimmer," she added.

Sobinoff was paired with Sam Ball on the show where he said he didn't "usually date girls her size".