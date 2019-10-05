"It was always top shelf for me, I was the wine connoisseur of drugs," Kevin Hollingsworth said of his time on drugs. "I was so high the desire to use methamphetamine was stronger than my desire to live." Wham, bam, how much more in-your-face can a former drug addict's confession be? It's nine years since Hollingsworth had his last P (methamphetamine) puff, he's now a fully registered clinical practitioner and addiction counsellor. This is his unvarnished story, it comes with a warning, it's not for the faint-hearted.

"I had my first cannabis smoke when I was six-years-old, I was around

KEVIN HOLLINGSWORTH: