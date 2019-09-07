Eight new cases of measles have been confirmed in Queenstown today, taking the total number of those infected to 15.

Six of the new cases in the resort are NZ Ski staff, working at The Remarkables ski fields, with the remaining two primary school aged children.

A Southern District Health Board spokeswoman said the virus had now spread beyond the ski fields and into in the wider Queenstown area, including Remarkables Primary School and the Queenstown Lakes District Emergency Department.

The SDHB are urging people in the area to check their immunisation status.

"If you have already received two measles vaccinations, or have definitely had a doctor-diagnosed measles infection in the past, you are considered immune. Over 99% of people who are fully immunised are protected from measles."

"If you are not sure of your immunisation records, you should assume you are unvaccinated. Receiving extra MMR vaccinations will not cause any harm."

A temporary SDHB and WellSouth clinic has been set up in Queenstown and has already administered more than 500 vaccinations to NZ Ski staff.

If you are not vaccinated, SDHB recommend you call your GP to find out the best time to be vaccinated.