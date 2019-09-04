Medical professionals at the forefront of the measles outbreak have said there will be fatalities if the disease continues to spread.

Nine new cases have been recorded in Auckland since yesterday and seven more added to the national total.

As of 2pm today, there have been 821 cases of measles in Auckland, and 991 confirmed cases notified across New Zealand.

Eight adults and seven children are currently in hospital with the disease. One adult and one child are in critical conditions.

Meanwhile, Auckland Regional Public Health Service medical officer of health Dr William Rainger confirmed a student who attended the St Peter's College ball on Saturday did have measles.

It was earlier reported that the affected student was from another school and attended the ball as the partner of a college student before their symptoms began to appear.

Rainger said the service had been working with St Peter's College and the school the student with measles attends to ensure parents and students have clear advice on the level of risk from exposure.

Letters from ARPHS are being sent via schools to parents, informing them that their children may have been exposed.

Anyone who attended the St Peter's College school ball is recommended to go into quarantine from Saturday September 7 until the end of Saturday September 14, if they are not vaccinated or are not sure if they are vaccinated.