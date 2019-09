The University of Waikato is on measles alert after a part-time student infected with the disease visited the campus.

A spokesperson confirmed the student caught the disease from a family member.

The student then visited the main campus during the mid-semester break.

The incident was a reminder to all students about the need to be vaccinated.

The Waikato DHB's medical officer of health is understood to have been alerted.

The DHB has been approached for comment.