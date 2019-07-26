An emerging nursing crisis at Auckland's Middlemore Hospital is getting so bad the New Zealand Defence Force may be needed to assist, a nurses union says.

On Tuesday ambulances to Middlemore were diverted to Auckland City and North Shore hospitals due to a lack of capacity, including lack of beds, understaffing and the emergency department being under pressure, New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) organiser Justine Sachs said in a statement.

Counties Manukau District Health Board had requested nurses from Auckland District Health Board to provide emergency relief, she said.

However, her statement claimed it was confirmed to NZNO that Auckland City Hospital was also at full capacity and it was suggested that Counties Manukau DHB request emergency assistance from the New Zealand Defence Force instead.

Advertisement

Sachs said this should send alarm bells to those holding the purse strings and who are responsible for resource and workforce planning.

"Nurses are at breaking point," Sachs said.

"Many are telling us they are leaving the profession or going to work overseas because of intolerable workloads.

"Delays caused by diverting ambulances to other hospitals puts patients at serious risk and puts pressure on other hospitals also struggling to cope because they are under-staffed and under-resourced."

Increased demand on the public health system should be expected during the winter season and contingency plans including options for admitting patients to other hospitals and sufficient staffing should be in place, Sachs said.

"Given the enormous stress on our under-resourced health system it's frightening to contemplate how hospitals in the Auckland region would cope should there be a significant catastrophic event."

NZME has sought comment from Counties Manukau DHB, Auckland DHB and the NZDF.