Life-saving diagnoses of conditions like cancer could be delayed for South Aucklanders because of a workforce crisis, a union says.

The warning over delays for procedures like CT scans comes after problems like a lack of staff and bed space in maternity services contributed to the recent death or stillbirth of three babies.

Dismayed local community leaders are now calling for an urgent review of health funding, saying South Aucklanders are being left to suffer.

"It is an absolutely alarming, calamitous situation at the moment," said Manukau councillor Efeso Collins. "There has been a funding shortfall in health throughout the country, but it's more pronounced in South Auckland."

Medical imaging technologists (MITs) perform procedures that about 80 per cent of all hospital patients have, including X-rays, CT scans and MRIs.

Middlemore Hospital is struggling under a shortfall of 19 fulltime technologist positions, says the Apex union, which represents allied, scientific and technical workers.

Apex spokesman Luke Coxon said that was the worst MIT staffing crisis Counties Manukau DHB had faced.

Patients with severe injury and illness or those recovering from surgery were being prioritised, he said, and that meant delays for people sent from GPs for X-rays or CT scans.

The DHB used to book about 80 to 100 scans from GP referrals each day, and this had dropped to about five, Coxon said.

"Timely X-ray and CT scans are essential to attaining early and potentially life-saving diagnoses, including detecting the early stages of cancer.

"If the MIT workforce crisis is not fixed, it is only a matter of time until patients miss their window of opportunity for life-saving treatment because they're stuck on a waitlist for diagnostic scans."

Coxon said the DHB was battling to recruit and retain staff, because better pay and working conditions were typically on offer overseas or in the private sector. Auckland's high cost of living also drove people away.

He said the current management was doing what it could to address the problem, but more planning and help from the Ministry of Health was badly needed. Other health boards had the same problem, with multiple DHBs having "critical levels of MIT understaffing".

Counties Manukau DHB has been approached for comment.

The health board has taken urgent steps to improve maternity services at Middlemore after problems like lack of staff and bed space contributed to the recent death or stillbirth of three babies. Resourcing problems were also a factor in other incidents where patients were seriously harmed.

A Herald investigation has found maternity care for South Aucklanders fell below safe standards, as services struggled to cope with big increases in the number of pregnancies needing more care and monitoring.

Yesterday Health Minister David Clark hinted some relief could be on the way.

"We are certainly interested in making sure we have appropriately supported facilities," he told the Herald of the maternity service crisis. "I do expect to have more to say on that in coming weeks."