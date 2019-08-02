A coroner has been unable to determine how a Kiwi man found hanging upside down in a drum of water at a Samoan prison died - citing several possible scenarios.

Hans Dalton travelled with his family to Samoa in December 2012. But while there they were confronted with Cyclone Evan, the worst tropical cyclone to hit the Pacific nation in 20 years.

During the natural disaster Dalton suffered a mental health episode.

His family sought help for the 38-year-old from local authorities as he became increasingly agitated - but instead of being taken to a hospital he was moved to Tafa'igata prison due to the lack of facilities for mental health patients.

The following morning Dalton's bruised body was found upside down in a drum of water inside a cell.

Police initially declared the death a suicide but later charged an inmate with murder. However, the conviction was overturned due to a lack of evidence.

Several unsuccessful efforts were made by New Zealand police and the coroner's office to gather evidence from the Samoan Government over Dalton's death.

His family fought for an inquest to shed light on how Dalton died.

Eventually, after Dalton's family met with Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters in September last year, an inquest was held in December before Coroner Peter Ryan.

Today, he released his findings.

He said Dalton would be alive today if Samoa's acute in-patient facility was better and also said Dalton was not properly monitored by police when transferred to their custody - a factor that also led to his death.

But he has not been able to determine exactly how he died.

Coroner Peter Ryan, pictured at the inquest into the death of Hans Dalton last year. Photo / Sam Hurley

Coroner Ryan ruled at the time of Dalton's death the Samoan mental health service's acute in-patient facility was a temporary structure, which proved incapable of confining the man in his "agitated and aggressive state".

"If this facility had been adequate for the task, the need for Mr Dalton to be transferred to prison would likely have been avoided," he said.

"While incarcerated in Tafaigata Prison, Mr Dalton was not adequately monitored by prison staff despite being obviously agitated at that time and engaging in self-harming behaviour."

The coroner said if Dalton had been constantly monitored it is likely his death could have been prevented.

A new mental health facility had been constructed since Dalton's death, Coroner Ryan said.

An urgent repatriation of the man when he first began to decline "would not have been a viable option because of the degree of his unwellness".

Coroner Ryan said there were several possible scenarios as to how Dalton ended up in the drum of water.

Hans Dalton died while on a family trip to Samoa. Photo / Supplied

The first was that he suffered a heart attack and fell in.

The second was Dalton took his own life.

The third was that he was "upended by others" and forced in.

Coroner Ryan said that was "still a possibility and cannot be discounted".

The fourth possibility was that Dalton was trying to cope with the heat and thirst.

"On the last of those occasions, Mr Dalton may have leaned over the edge of the drum and lost his balance (possibly being semi-stunned from banging his head against the wall), thus becoming submerged head down in the drum of water," Coroner Ryan's report stated.

"With regard to the third and fourth possible scenarios, in my view the evidence for these scenarios is evenly balanced.

"Either of these scenarios is equally feasible, and there is insufficient reliable evidence to prefer one above the other.

"I am therefore unable to make a determination on the manner of Mr Dalton's death."

Nicholas and Natasha Dalton, with their family lawyer Olinda Woodruffe (centre), searched for answers about what happened to Hans Dalton. Photo / File

As part of the New Zealand request for information from Samoa, Interpol was also asked to assist.

On the opening day of the inquest, Coroner Ryan addressed the frustrations.

"Today, six years after the death, I have received no official information from any of the Samoa authorities with very limited exceptions, the main exception being that the Samoan Ombudsman kindly provided me with a copy of a report following a commission of inquiry into the Tafa'igata prison," he said.

The 2014 prison report said Dalton's death "reflects miserably on the capacity of Samoa police to be sensitive and responsive to the situation of a mentally ill person".

The Dalton family also requested the Coroner Ryan recuse himself, the Herald reported in June.

The application for recusal was dismissed.

They also raised concerns about a suppression order protecting the identity of a senior clinical psychiatrist who treated Dalton before the trip to Samoa.

His name remains suppressed pending an application for permanent suppression.