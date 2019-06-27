A paltry $78 was all Dr Grahame Jelley was allowed by the powers that be in cash-strapped Zimbabwe to fly out with when he moved his young family to New Zealand.

Fast forward nearly 20 years, the Kerikeri-based GP has a lot going for him due in large part to the vast experience of working in some of the most isolated communities in New Zealand, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

"The $78 is all we were allowed to leave with from Zimbabwe in 2000 and we had to start from scratch. Zimbabwe was becoming quite economically unstable. The government was holding

