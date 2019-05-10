Actress Emilia Clarke has described how she was unable to look in the mirror after brain surgery for two life-threatening aneurysms because she "just saw pain in my eyes".

The 32-year-old British star of Game Of Thrones recently revealed how she nearly died after suffering two bleeds. The first was in 2011 and the second in 2013.

Miss Clarke, pictured, said that although her face wasn't changed by the surgery, her "feelings" about herself changed.

"After my operations, I didn't want to look at my face," she told Stylist magazine. "I don't normally, but all my emotions were heightened".

"When I looked in the mirror, I just saw pain in my eyes. I found it very, very difficult. I used to put on make-up without looking in the mirror, which probably made me look a lot worse."

Emilia Clarke finds it "heartbreaking" that she'll "never look as good" as Game Of Thrones character Daenerys Targaryen (right). Photo / AP

Miss Clarke added that it is "a heartbreak" for her that she'll never look as good as she did while playing Daenerys Targaryen in the fantasy drama, which is part way through its final season.

She only revealed earlier this year that she had suffered the aneurysms, when she shared photographs of herself in hospital.

Emilia Clarke has opened up about her self-confidence. Photo / AP

Miss Clarke had just finished filming the first series of Game Of Thrones when she had her first aneurysm aged 24.

She had an operation but there was another swollen blood vessel in her brain, which caused another brain bleed two years later and also required surgery.