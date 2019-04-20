EDITORIAL:

There's robust debate about the origin of the quote: "The measure of a civilisation is how it treats its weakest members."

It's often attributed to Mahatma Gandhi, but others say it came from US Vice-President Hubert Humphrey in the 1960s. Another argument, still, is that American writer and novelist Pearl Buck first coined similar words.

Regardless of its genesis, the sentiment is one to live by.

And it is one our Government would do well to remember as it battles to balance a budget for disability care with growing demand. That the idea of limiting showers and meals was even mooted is abhorrent.

And what of "no behavioural support" for autistic children under 5? Every iota of educational research shows that for any young child the first few years are critical to development. Taking away support from children who need it most risks condemning them to a life sentence of struggle.

It would be naive to believe there is a bottomless well of money. And costs are increasing rapidly as more people seek support. Financial pressure also comes from people with more complex needs, expensive advancements in technology, pay equity, and health and safety requirements. None of this can be used as an excuse for underfunding.

Anecdotally, cuts are already happening. Those who use the service are subject to "needs assessments" which are reduced to haggling over every single point including what and how to eat, and how to wash and go to the toilet. It's hard to imagine much that could be more degrading.

The Government's approach to disability is called "enabling good lives", based on the principal that disabled people and their families have choices and control.

Instead we have a crisis, say those who work at the coalface. This is not about people in need living in luxury — it is about disabled people being able to live their lives at the most basic level.

It is time we stopped papering over the cracks by reshuffling the health budget's pot of cash. This is a system in need of a complete overhaul. This is what we call civilisation.