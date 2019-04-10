A young mum who fell into a coma during her near-fatal C-section has finally woken up and met her baby son for the first time.

Nur Fadilla underwent a caesarean section in the city of Kota Bharu in the north-western Malaysian state of Kelantan on 18th November 2018 after doctors had tried to induce labour three times.

During the procedure, the 28-year-old woman reportedly experienced a complication which stopped her heart.

Doctors were able to deliver the baby boy and save Fadilla's life, but she slipped into a coma.

Her cousin Nur Hasirah said: "Her heart started beating again when the baby was born, but due to the lack of oxygen in her brain, she fell into a coma.

She added that Fadilla was "conscious and stable" before she was taken to the delivery room.

The proud mum "cried her eyes out" when she got to cuddle her baby boy for the first time. Photo / Supplied

According to reports, the mum has now woken up from her coma and has finally met her baby son – now five months old.

According to Hasirah, the proud mum "cried her eyes out" when she got to cuddle her baby boy for the first time.

She added that the heartwarming meeting took place on the "138th day" and told her cousin: "Be strong for your child. May God heal you."

