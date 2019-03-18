A first-year student at the University of Auckland has been confirmed as the fourth person in Auckland to have caught measles.

The infected person, 18, attended law and business lectures last week and it is suspected they caught the illness overseas.

Lectures and tutorials the student attended last week:

• A lecture and tutorial for COMLAW 101 on Monday, March 11.

• A lecture and tutorial for ECON 151 on Tuesday, March 12.

• A BUSINESS 101 lecture on Thursday, March 14.

Medical officer of health Dr William Rainger said the university was emailing information to those who take the same course as the affected person to keep an eye out for symptoms.

"If any student or staff member is showing signs of measles such as a fever, runny nose or cough, or sore red eyes, or a rash that appears on the face and then moves down the body, we are asking them to please call their GP or after hours medical clinic for advice."

Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) is checking the student's household and other contacts to assess immunity, discuss quarantine and monitor any symptoms.

ARPHS said this case was not linked to the two recent cases notified in the city.