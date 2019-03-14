Once an outspoken advocate for meat above all else, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has shocked fans with the introduction of a vegan meal in one of his restaurants.

Sharing on Twitter that his London eatery Bread St Kitchen is now serving vegan roasts, Ramsay's announcement of a "#roastrevolution" wasn't well received.

Ramsay has surprised fans with the inclusion of a vegan dish at one of his restaurants. Photo / Getty Images

The Michelin-star chef, 52, tweeted: 'It's happened... the #vegan roast has landed at @breadstkitchen! #roastrevolution," with a video of gravy being poured over a vegan wellington.

While some followers accused the chef of "cashing in" on the current popularity of plant-based diets, others were disappointed Ramsay seemed to be making a u-turn on his once anti-vegan stance.

"Nah Ramsey was against vegans and made it quite clear, but now with the market shifting he wants a piece of it..." wrote a fan.

Meanwhile, some vegans expressed caution about the chef's sudden change of tack.

"Are you feeling alright @GordonRamsay? Don't get me wrong I'm chuffed you are offering a full range of options to all customers, but you haven't in the past been the kindest to us vegans. Glad you're adapting."

Appearing on James Corden's Late Late show this week, Ramsay admitted: "Veganism is on the rise, we've got to adapt and I just have to eat a slice of humble pie."

Ramsay had previously claimed he would never become a vegetarian, was planning to dress as a vegan for Halloween and once tweeted that he was "allergic to vegans" and was "a member of PETA! People eating tasty animals."

He was also quoted by the Daily Mirror as saying if his children were to go vegan it would be "his biggest nightmare".