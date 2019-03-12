In the modern age of Tinder and Bumble, it should be easier than ever to find your perfect match, right?

Well for one woman, her online dating experience was anything but perfect. After going on a coffee date with a man she received a shocking message three months later.

According to the post she shared on her Facebook page, Kimberley Latham-Hawkesford didn't hear from her date after their quick beverage meet-up. But she didn't really think much of it until his name popped up on her phone screen much later.

The man began by apologising for not getting in touch then went on to list 15 things Latham-Hawkesford needed to improve about herself for future dates.

The list read: "Hello Kimberley, I know we went on a date quit [sic] a while ago but I'd like to explain why I haven't messaged you.

"I feel like you could have made the date much better, here's a few reasons why. I apologise if I offend you.

"If you lost some weight, you would look incredible. Maybe about a stone or so.

"You are very pale. I know you aren't a fan of the sun but a bit of fake tan won't hurt. You have quite big boobs so you should show your off cleavage [sic] more.

The list the man sent to the woman via Snapchat. Photo / Kimberley Latham-Hawkesford

"I think you need to wear clothes that suit your figure and maybe update your style slightly. Just so I'm not embarrassed to be seen with you.

"You need to dye your hair a normal colour and add extensions. Longer hair is much more attractive."

The man then went on to explain that his date needs to look more natural, but also get lip fillers and hair extensions.

"You need to look more natural, stop wearing makeup. Just make yourself look decent but don't overkill it," he adds.

"Your lips have gone down so you should think of getting more filler. I know you said you regretted it but filler would make you look sexier."

Despite telling her to lose weight, the man also tells his one-time date to be more confident.

"You need so much more confidence, confidence is sexy!"

He continues: "The fact you take things slow makes you look like a prude. I didn't get a kiss which messed with my ego. Be more sensitive to others feelings (sic).

"When we had food I know you got a salad but having full-fat coke is more calories you really don't need.

"You need to keep your past to a minimum. I don't care about it and what you went through.

"Get a sense of humour, you didn't laugh at a single one of my jokes.

"You just seemed a bit stuck up. Sort your personality out.

"You made me feel sh*t when you offered to pay. It's like you thought I didn't have enough money after telling you how much is in my account."

Despite the fact the two clearly weren't made for each other, the man finished by noting that Latham-Hawkesford didn't compliment him at all. An apparent prerequisite of his.

"You didn't compliment me once."

However it seems dating may not be this man's strong point. Despite all his issues with Latham-Hawkesford, he offers to give her another shot - if she can fix all her apparent issues.

"If you take these on board I might consider another date. I will give you a month and get back in touch to see if this made a difference. Good day to you Kimberley."

Not surprisingly, Latham-Hawkesford wasn't keen on another shot, posting to Facebook: "Imagine being so far up your own a** you'd send this to a girl 3 months after a date."

Good day to you too, sir!