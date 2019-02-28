Anaesthetic technicians employed by the Hawke's Bay District Health Board say they will strike for 48 hours from 7am on March 14 to give the hospital a "serious rev-up".

The DHB had promised them a new collective offer that prevented a previous 48-hour strike in early February, but this had not been delivered on, APEX union advocate Luke Coxon said today.

"Our anaesthetic technicians will be striking due to Hawke's Bay DHB's failure to deliver on what they promised," Coxon said. "We lifted a previous strike to enable the DHB to give us a new offer and have waited and waited.

"The DHB has now been served with a serious rev-up. This strike and the disruption it will cause simply does not need to happen."

Anaesthetic technicians work mainly in operating theatres, providing skilled assistance to the anaesthetist.

They check and maintain the anaesthetic machines and other related equipment and ensure appropriate equipment and drugs are available.

Nineteen technicians are hired by Hawke's Bay DHB and all mainly work out of Hawke's Bay Hospital in Hastings.

Coxon said the DHB had been dragging its heels for far too long in trying to finalise a deal.

"There is something seriously wrong with the DHB's processes," Coxon said.

"After several strikes, we finally reach agreement around the table and it is approved by [HBDHB chief executive] Kevin Snee.

"We are then repeatedly told we will have the new offer within days, but after a month it still has not materialised. This is simply not good enough."

Snee said in a statement the DHB was hopeful a resolution would be reached to prevent the strike.