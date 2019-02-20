An American teen has written a hilarious note to his teacher, detailing why he hasn't completed his homework.

And it was so impressive the 14-year-old Californian, Eddie Cortez, found himself on a local TV show explaining why he wrote the note, now dubbed "The case of student vs. homework".

His letter includes the hilarious line: "Homework is not a real thing in the real world so we should not have to do it in school because it's not useful."

Cortez went on to claim that weekends are supposed to be "a stress-free time to go out with friends, watch TV and play games," not do school work.

He ended his argument writing: "Case closed, the court rules in favour of Edward Immanuel Cortez in the case of student vs homework."

During his TV appearance, Cortez told a reporter he thought the whole thing was funny and felt he presented "good points" to his teacher, including that his mum found a grey hair on his head, potentially from school-related stress.

His father Alfred said he thought the note was in good taste, that his son usually does his homework and was doing "alright" in school.

One of Cortez's relatives, known as Lydia, shared his cheeky note on Twitter and not surprisingly it quickly went viral.

Several people showed their support for the student's bold move. Some even suggested he had a bright future ahead of him.

