COMMENT:

Asthma can take a huge toll on individuals and can flare up at any time of the year, although it can be particularly common around the changing of the seasons.

Asthma can cause restrictions on breathing, sleep disturbance, missed school and work days and hospital admissions when serious. Common symptoms include wheezing, coughing, breathlessness and a tightness in the chest.

Those with asthma tend to suffer from recurrent chest infections and respiratory illnesses at a much greater rate than the nonasthmatic, so it's important to support the immune system as well as lung health and approach asthma management from a holistic perspective.

If your doctor has prescribed an inhaler it is important that you do not discontinue this medication without discussion.

Plant medicines, if used regularly, can safely and effectively assist with not only symptom

relief, but in preventing the respiratory tract infections that can trigger and worsen

asthmatic attacks.

Plant medicines can be used alongside conventional medication to support and alleviate

symptoms and improve overall health.

Adding plant medicine into your daily routine will lead to improved asthma management over the longer term, so work out a treatment plan together with your leading medical healthcare provider and a registered medical herbalist.

There is one plant medicine that is a stand out when it comes to asthma management.

Thyme (Thymus vulgaris) is approved by the Commission E monograph of the German

Ministry of Health as a broncho-spasmolytic (reduces spasms in the bronchial tract), and it is an expectorant and antibacterial plant that helps prevent and treat respiratory infections such as bronchitis, coughs and whooping cough that can aggravate asthma. It is also a hero plant when it comes to immunity, so it helps you build up your immune system while also soothing asthmatic symptoms.

It is a key medicinal plant for anyone needing to transform a lung condition that has become chronic for an extended period. It is officially used in European countries for dry, wet and whooping coughs, spastic bronchitis, catarrh, asthma and to support weak lungs in emphysema. We are very fortunate in New Zealand to have access to very potent and pure Central Otago Thyme.

Thyme is best taken as an oral liquid by the teaspoonful, as a tonic (medicinal syrup made

into a hot drink) or as a medicinal tea. It combines well with Aniseed (Pimpinella anisum)

which also has proven spasmolytic, expectorant, cough relieving and antibacterial

properties.

Along with your supporting medicines, ensure you are looking after your health day to day.

Limit your time outside in cold and humid weather to protect your respiratory system from cold air, keep warm and stay hydrated.

If symptoms worsen or do not improve, consult your leading healthcare professional.