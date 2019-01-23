A man who has fathered 18 children in the US and has been labelled "the world's most popular sperm donor", is dismissing concerns his offspring could unknowingly form incestuous relationships.

Kyle Gordy, from Los Angeles, California, currently has five more children on the way, but despite his frequent business, believes there won't be any problematic relationships formed by half-siblings.

The 27-year-old explained to New! magazine that he has preempted any potential issues by introducing the parents of all his children via a Facebook group.

Speaking to the magazine, Gordy shared one woman's concern over her child bumping into nearby half-siblings.

'"I don't want you to do it [donate for this other woman]'," Gordy recalled her saying. "'She lives nearby and our kids could bump into each other.'"

"Another bun in the oven. Good news after the Woosley fire." Photo / Kyle Gordy

He explained that "as my donations increased, I'd set up a private Facebook group so women I'd helped could share photos or concerns about their children accidentally meeting.

"I said that due to this, I wasn't too concerned about any of my offspring inadvertently meeting and potentially forming incestuous relationships."

Gordy has recently removed his Facebook page, which promoted his sperm donor services, but prior to this was receiving around 100 requests a month.

From this, he would select between two and five people to help each month after hearing their stories.

His popularity is in part due to his IQ, and the genetics he says will pass on, noting he comes from a good family, with a lawyer father and mother in programming.

Speaking to 20/20 he listed the other traits that he believes make him a great candidate: "I don't do any drugs. I don't smoke. I don't drink. I don't drink caffeine. I eat only sperm-friendly food: wheat, brown rice ... fruit and vegetables," he said.

"Right now I'm attending university. Both siblings are engineers. The nuclear engineer is my twin. My grandpa was a scientist."

While most of his donations are via artificial insemination, he also offers "natural" insemination, where he has sex with the hopeful women. The entire process is legal as no money is exchanged.

Gordy began donating his sperm to hopeful women in his early 20s after finding himself bored by traditional relationships.

Kyle's Facebook page shares his success stories. Photo / Kyle Gordy

In the four years since he began, Gordy has donated to women in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Colorado and Texas. Next, he hopes to take his sperm global.

"If anyone in the UK wants my services I am happy to travel. I'd go anywhere to help women out, apart from North Korea or any war zone," he said.

While he certainly is not a traditional parent, he admits he does feel "satisfaction" in fathering children and hopes in 20 years time to have a big Father's Day celebrating with all his biological offspring.