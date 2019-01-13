As the price of meat and dairy continue to soar, a new wave of veganism looks to be on the horizon for New Zealand.

Kiwi appetites for plant-based diets are growing, so much so that vegan product suppliers are even struggling to keep up with demand, according to a Vegan Food and Living report.

It also appears that our hunger for plant based cuisine is making waves around the globe, making us one of the most popular countries for veganism.

Online cookbook Chef's Pencil today released a new study on the most popular countries and cities for veganism last year and New Zealand took out the third spot worldwide.

After we placed fourth in 2017, the results show that veganism is going from strength to strength here in New Zealand, with more people than ever wanting to know more about the vegan lifestyle.

With more and more vegan dining options, Kiwis are giving veganism a go. Photo / Getty Images

To conduct the research, Chef's Pencil used Google Trends to analyze the search interest level for veganism across the world.

In 2018, searches in the veganism category, which comprises vegan-related searches made in any language (e.g. "veganism", "vegan restaurants", "vegan rezepte"), was at an all-time high.

The popularity of vegan-related searches was 11 per cent higher than 2017 and 35 per cent higher compared to 2016.

So could veganism soon become as Kiwi as the sausage sizzle?

The top 10 vegan countries

Top Countries:

1. Australia

2. United Kingdom

3. New Zealand

4. Sweden

5. Canada

6. Israel

7. United States

8. Ireland

9. Austria

10. Germany

The top 10 vegan cities

1. Bristol, UK

2. Portland, US

3. Edinburgh, UK

4. Vancouver, CA

5. Seattle, US

6. Manchester, UK

7. London, UK

8. Leeds, UK

9. Los Angeles, US

10. Glasgow, UK