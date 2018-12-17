We all want our families to be able to get out and enjoy the summer sun at New Zealand's beautiful beaches over the holidays but, most importantly, we want them to be safe.

Fourteen people lost their lives in our waters over the 2017/2018 summer. And while that's a 26 per cent decline compared to the previous year, it's still 14 Kiwis who went out for a fun day at the beach and never came home.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand lifeguards rescued 2375 people over that period, and note none of those who drowned were people swimming "between the flags".

This summer, as we head out to our favourite beaches, or perhaps explore new ones, Surf Life Saving NZ and DHL Express have released new safety messages to help keep Kiwi families safe.

Top 10 tips to stay safe at the beach this summer

1.

Choose a life-guarded beach and swim between the flags

2. Read and understand the safety signs - ask a lifeguard for advice as conditions can change regularly.

3. Don't overestimate your or your children's ability to cope in the conditions.

4. Always keep a very close eye on young children in or near the water - keep them within arm's reach at all times.

5. Get a friend to swim with you. Never swim or surf alone.

6. Watch out for rip currents, they can carry you away from shore. If caught in a rip current, lie on your back and float, put your hand up and call for help.

7. Be smart around rocks: When fishing, never turn your back towards the sea and always wear a lifejacket.

8. If in doubt, stay out!

9. If you see someone in trouble, call 111 and ask for Police.

10. Be sun smart – Slip, Slop, Slap and Wrap. Protect your skin and eyes from the sun's damaging rays.