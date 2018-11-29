With the warm weather on the way, it's only natural to be drawn to the water, be it a backyard pool or one of our many Kiwi beaches to cool off.

However, when it comes to spending time in the water we know all too well it's not all fun and games: New Zealand has one of the highest drowning rates per capita in the OECD.

Last year, seven children under the age of 5 drowned, up from three in 2016.

As we head into this year's summer, YMCA has enlisted their Swim School Manager, Karla McCaughan, to share some really useful safety advice to help ensure your children don't become a statistic.

1. Put away your phone

"Make sure you actively supervise children swimming at all times. It can only take a matter of seconds for a child to get into trouble in water," says McCaughan.

"Keep your eyes on them and if you can't keep them within sight and within reach, don't let them get into the water until you're able to go in with them. Have a designated supervisor for parties and family events so no one is confused as to who is watching the kids."

2. Teach hesitation

Teaching your kids that playing in the water is an activity they can only do with an adult can make all the difference too.

"Teach your children that they are not allowed to play in, on or around water unless you are with them," advises McCaughan. Ninety nine per cent of drownings in this age group happen when children "find" water while unattended.

"Teach your children to ask themselves, 'Have I got an adult with me?'"

3. Learn to swim

"Make sure the kids and yourself are confident and competent in the water. Head to your local pool to practice and book the kids swim school lessons. Choose an AUSTSWIM Recognised Swim Centre or Swimming New Zealand Quality Swim School.

McCaughan continued: "These Swim Schools are guaranteed to deliver a programme that employs teachers with an industry recognised qualification. A good Swim School will deliver a programme that not only teaches swimming but basic water safety and survival skills."

Learning to swim is one of the best prevention methods. Photo / YMCA Swim School

• Handy hint:

YMCA has joined forces with Plunket and Auckland Council, offering half price swimming lessons during off-peak times. The lessons are available to all Plunket clients who have children aged 3 months to 5 years.

4. Educate

According to McCaughan, when it comes to the water, education is key.

"Make sure the kids are truly aware of the dangers of water. Have an open chat with your children about what they would do if they saw a friend struggling in the water. It is important that they know not to go in the water to try and rescue someone else.

"Talk about what items could be thrown to someone in difficulty to help them float, like a ball or a chilly bin lid. Teach them to tell an adult immediately."

5. Spot the hazards

"Work as a family to identify all water hazards in and around your home. There are many items that may present a drowning threat, says McCaughan.

So consider items such as "buckets, even pet bowls, anything that can contain water."

And when it comes to bath time, don't leave the room "and minimise distractions like answering the phone."

When bath time's over, it's really important that you empty the tub and put plugs away and out of reach.

6. Don't trust water toys as a safety device

Water toys are not reliable floation devices and shouldn't be truted with your child's safety, says McCaughan.

"Never rely on water rings or inflatable toys for safety. Toys are great for having fun with supervised swimming but will not protect your child from drowning.

"They must also be removed from the pool when not in use; this may help prevent a toddler accidentally falling in while trying to recover a toy."

7. Check your home pool

"Make sure if you or your friends own a pool that it matches the safety standards and that it is safely fenced with securely lockable gates. Never leave anything that your child can climb on by the pool fence, ensure the gate swings back to closed after being opened and have a child proof latch. Always empty and store paddling pools after use."

8. Know the beach rules

"As soon as you get to the beach, look around and familiarise yourself with the swimming area. It's also a great time to remind the kids of what is around them and even outline a 'swim zone' that they shouldn't swim past or beyond.

McCaughan also highlights why we should be swimming "between the flags": "If it is a beach with red and yellow flags, make sure they only swim in that area. This is where the life guards patrol, and indicates the safest place to swim on that beach."

9. Make life jackets a must

Life jackets are a non-negotiable when children are on a boat, or near any body of water, says McCaughan.

"Children should wear life jackets at all times when on a boat, at the wharf or near any body of water. The life jacket must be the right size, tight fitting and worn correctly.

"Accompanying adults should wear life jackets, not only for their own protection but to set a good example."

10. Know the supervising rules

"Children 10 years and under must be actively supervised by a caregiver 17 years or older. Active supervision means at a close distance in sight and earshot, watching at all times and able to provide immediate help if needed. Children four years and younger must be accompanied by an adult within arm's reach."

Get in touch with your local YMCA to see how your family can become more confident and be safer in the water this summer, or visit www.ymcaauckland.org.nz/swim for more information.