Every shade of pink was worn, finger food fit for queens was enjoyed and many laughs were shared amongst local kuia.

The reason was to raise awareness and for the women to share personal experiences about a disease that kills more than 600 New Zealanders each year.

The Mauri Ora team from Ngāti Ranginui held a Breast Cancer awareness high tea at Daniels in The Park, at Memorial Park, to spoil local "nannies" of Tauranga Moana.

Project co-ordinator Aroha Tito said the day was about creating awareness around breast cancer and celebrating local kuia.

Advertisement

According to the Ministry of Health, about 70 per cent of women who were diagnosed with breast cancer and about 80 percent of women who die from the disease are 50 years or older.

Kamni Raju-Russell, an independent bra fitting specialist at Intimo Lingerie, said a well-fitted bra was not only about looks but contributed to women's health.

Raju-Russell said when women wore a badly fitted bra, their breast circulation was compromised which could have negative health impacts.

"It's so important to get checked for breast cancer and to get properly fitted to look after your breasts," Raju-Russell said.

Raju-Russell had fitted many women including those who had breast cancer or had survived the disease and said it was a very emotional thing to be able to do for women.

Hinewai Taingahue said it was important to talk about breast cancer and she would pass on the information learnt to her daughters and granddaughters.

Breast cancer in women

• Breast cancer isn't common in women under the age of 50.

• About 70 per cent of women who are diagnosed with breast cancer and about 80 per cent of women who die from it are 50 years or older.

• Some women are at greater risk of breast cancer because there is a history of close family members having the disease. However, most women who develop breast cancer have no relatives with the disease. Even among women who do have relatives with breast cancer, most will never develop it.

Advertisement

Source: Ministry of Health