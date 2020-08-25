If youʼre looking for a nature escape beyond the usual suspects, DOC has you covered, all over New Zealand.

We all feel grateful to live in a country that offers such easy access to nature and as alert levels change many of us have got out to explore our own backyard like never before. The reopening for bookings of New Zealandʼs Great Walks for the summer season caused huge excitement, with many booked out in minutes. If you missed out, or want to get a few adventures lined up for the months ahead, here are a few other fantastic Department of Conservation (DOC) walks and stays around the country to consider. Before you head off on your next trip, please make sure you are properly prepared and adhere to Covid-19 travel rules, like practicing safe hygiene on your journey.

1. HOKITIKA GORGE

The newest of DOC's short walks, this 2km loop track running alongside the beautiful Hokitika Gorge on curving boardwalks should take you around an hour and is suitable for the whole family. Also taking in the Hokitika Scenic Reserve's pristine mature podocarp forest, there are two viewing platforms on the track (one accessible for wheelchairs), as well as a 90m-long suspension bridge offering stunning views of the blue-green waters of the Hokitika River, the forest canopy, and the foothills of the Southern Alps.

For more information on what to do in the West Coast visit here.

2. MATIU/SOMES ISLAND

For a unique urban escape out of Wellington, did you know that as well as day visits to Matiu/Somes Island in the capital's harbour, now a predator-free scientific reserve, you can also stay the night? DOC offers reasonably priced family or group accommodation for up to 12 people at Education House, which was built in the 1970s when the island was still used as a maximum security quarantine station. While on Matiu/Somes, there are plenty of activities to enjoy, including bird and wildlife watching, walking and tramping, kayaking and canoeing, and swimming and picnicking. The island is home to several significant historical sites, including a Māori pa and World War II gun emplacements, and the regenerating bush features rare native fauna.

For more information on what to do in Wellington visit here.

3. STEWART ISLAND/RAKIURA

You may have seen our national bird up close in captivity but seeing one in the wild is one of the most special experiences a New Zealander can have. Stewart Island/Rakiura is an incredible place to visit with plenty to delight nature-lovers, but its Wild Kiwi Encounter is a must for the bucket list. You'll depart Oban's Halfmoon Bay at dusk by catamaran to Little Glory Cove for a two-hour return guided walk by torchlight on a well-formed track through coastal native forest to secluded Ocean Beach. Here, Southern brown kiwi (Rakiura tokoeka) are often found searching for their dinner among the grasses and seaweed. This spiritual encounter will stay with you long after your return home.

For more information on what to do in Southland visit here.

Advertisement

Stewart Island. Photo / Supplied

4. MANGAWHAI CLIFFS WALKWAY

For spectacular panoramic coastal views of Northland, this 9km-return walk from Mangawhai's shoreline to its cliff tops is regarded as one of DOC's best short walks. Suitable for the whole family, the moderately steep walk, with many steps, should take between two and three hours, and offers opportunities to see whales, sharks, unique rock formations, kererū and kākā, and ancient pōhutukawa trees and nikau palms.

For more information on what to do in Northland visit here.

Mangawhai Clifs Walkway. Photo / Getty

5. TE WAIKOROPUPŪ SPRINGS

The Nelson/Tasman region is home to New Zealand's largest freshwater springs and the largest coldwater springs in the Southern Hemisphere, which you'll find 7km out of Takaka. Te Waikoropupū Springs, which feature some of the clearest water ever measured, is reached via an easy 45-minute loop track through forest, though you can extend your trek by 15 minutes adding Fish Creek and its landscape of ferns and mosses to your journey. This area is considered a taonga (treasure) by Māori, and is wāhi tapu, a place held in high cultural and spiritual regard. Nugget Point, the petrified forest at Curio Bay, the spectacular Purakaunui Falls near Owaka and the blowhole at Jack's Bay, also near Owaka.

For more information on what to do in Nelson Tasman visit here.

6. URETITI BEACH CAMPSITE

This popular DOC campsite at Northland's pretty Uretiti Beach is one of those now available to book online as part of its new bookings system — but you'll have to get in quick if you want to stay this summer. Located behind the beach's sand dunes 5km north of Waipu or 34km south of Whangārei, this campsite is a steal at just $15 per night for adults and $7.50 for children (5-17 years). There are 300 non-powered tent sites, shelter for cooking and coinoperated hot showers. During your stay enjoy activities such as surfing, fishing and swimming, walks along the Mangawhai Cliffs mentioned above, and explorations of the nearby Waipu Caves.

For more information on what to do in Northland visit here.

Visit NewZealand.com for more inspiring DOC walks and stays. Before you travel, be sure to check current alert level restrictions at Covid19.govt.nz